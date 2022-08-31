Contempt case: Imran Khan directed to submit reply till Sept 7

(@Abdulla99267510)

CJ Minnallah has observed that despite the hearing in the court, Imran Khan gave a statement against the judge and the former government had made such a law that critics will be imprisoned for 6 months.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- August 31st, 2022) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday directed the former Prime Minister and Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran to resubmit his written response within the next seven days in the contempt of court case against him for threatening a female judge.

A bench led by Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case while Advocate General Jahangir Jadoon appeared on behalf of the government.

"I can present the record of all Imran Khan’s statements on it," said the AG while arguing on the case.

However, CJ Minallah observed that this case is between the court and the person accused of alleged contempt of court.

The CJ while addressing Advocate Hamid Khan also remarked, "Don t think of yourself as Imran Khan’s lawyer,".

The CJ said, "Despite the hearing in the court, Imran Khan gave a statement against the judge. The former government had made such a law that critics would be imprisoned for 6 months. Those who criticized the institutions under the PECA Ordinance would not get 6 months bail."

The CJ asked Imran Khan that whatever you have to write, write carefully. "You should also estimate the seriousness of this matter," he said.

CJ Minallah also said that the change would come after all institution would work according to the constitution.

He also observed that all judicial proceedings woupd be kept transparent. It is necessary to follow the decisions of the top court on contempt of court cases.

After the hearing, the court ordered Imran Khan to submit his answer again. While the court has granted seven days to PTI Chairman to submit his answer. The court was later adjourned till Sptember 8.

Earlier, PTI chairman Imran Khan appeared before Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the contempt of court case after a show-cause notice.

A larger bench of the IHC had Initiated the hearing of contempt of court case against PTI Chairman on Wednesday.

The Islamabad police have made security arrangements at the IHC for PTI Chairman Imran Khan. People will only be allowed to enter the premises of the court holding entry pass.

While the residents of the nearby areas will be provided diverted routes for transportation.

A larger bench of the IHC on August 23 issued a show-cause notice to PTI Chairman Imran Khan and summoned him in person on August 31, in a contempt of court case pertaining to his threatening remarks about Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry.

Advocate Hamid Khan submitted Imran Khan’s reply in the Islamabad High Court.

Imran Khan said he does not believe in suppressing the feelings of the judges, he is ready to withdraw the words if they were inappropriate; the court should examine Imran Khan’s speech with context, he always obeys the law and the constitution.

The PTI chairman believed in an independent judiciary. The show cause notice against him should be withdrawn."

“It was in this misconception that she was referred to a magistrate,” it said, adding that the PTI chief had no intention of saying anything against the judicial officer.

“It is submitted that the respondent had no motive (ill-will) behind the said speech or remarks, nor were those directed specifically towards the judicial officer.”

It argued that after seeing visuals of the physical torture and hearing about the sexual abuse on Shahbaz Gill during custody, the PTI chief had been disturbed. “It was neither intended to obstruct the course of justice as the order for remand had already been issued.

On Imran’s behalf, his counsel said that fair comment and criticism was desirable for the administration of justice and hence should be allowed.

He also contended that the deputy registrar of the court had completely “misconceived the law and his own powers” by writing a note to the IHC and demanding contempt proceedings against Imran.

Imran Khan said that he had not committed any contempt of court, rather his words at the F-9 rally were taken out “selectively” and blown “out of context” to give an impression that he wanted to take things in his hands.