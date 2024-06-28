Contempt case: SC accepts apologies from Senator Vawda, MQM leader Kamal

(@Abdulla99267510)

A SC three-member bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa accepts the unconditional apologies from both the leaders.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 28th, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday accepted apologies from Senator Faisal Vawda and MQM leader Mustafa Kamal in a contempt of court case.

A SC three-member bench led by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Irfan Saadat and Justice Naeem Afghan heard the case.

Both Faisal Vawda and Mustafa Kamal appeared in person before the court.

After unconditional apologies from both, the top court also withdrew the show-cause notices.

“After submission of the apologies, we don’t want to take it forward,” remarked CJP Isa.

During the session, Mustafa Kamal's lawyer, Farogh Naseem, argued that his client had tendered an unconditional apology and expressed regret during a press conference. Chief Justice Isa inquired if Vawda's lawyer was present and if an apology had been issued, to which Vawda confirmed the apology.

Advocate Faisal Siddiqui, representing the tv channels, appeared before the court, where Chief Justice Isa questioned the absence of written responses from the media outlets. Siddiqui explained that no show-cause notices had been served to the media organizations.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa raised concerns about the necessity for responses signed by responsible officers from the media outlets. Siddiqui noted the presence of channel representatives but acknowledged the lack of signed responses. He clarified that responses would have been signed if show-cause notices had been issued.

The Chief Justice emphasized the distinction between press freedom and contempt of court, questioning whether broadcasting contemptuous material constituted a violation. Siddiqui argued that discussions on press freedom have evolved over the centuries, prompting a historical reference by Justice Isa.

The Chief Justice emphasized ethical responsibilities in media reporting and questioned the financial implications of airing contentious press conferences. Siddiqui requested time to consult with clients, leading to suggestions of individual summons for clarification.

Rana Jawad, Director of news at a private TV channel, provided details on the press conference's airing and revenue.

The Chief Justice noted Siddiqui's signature on the response, suggesting potential contempt proceedings.

Siddiqui accepted responsibility for the response but clarified his statement on the press conference's nature.

Justice Isa cautioned against unsubstantiated claims of contempt.

The Chief Justice highlighted the importance of ethical standards in the media coverage. The Attorney General addressed the court on behalf of the government, discussing legal aspects of attorney representation for media responses.

Earlier, Kamal's immediate apology request had been rejected, while Vawda initially had hesitated but eventually submitted an unconditional apology regarding his statements at a press conference.