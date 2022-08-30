UrduPoint.com

Contempt Notice: ECP Seeks Replies From Imran Khan And Others By Sep 7

Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2022 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday granted one week time to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's counsel to submit reply in contempt case against them and adjourned the hearing till Sep 7.

A four-member bench headed by Sindh member Nisar Durrani heard the contempt case against Imran Khan, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday. Khan's counsel sought more time for submitting reply as he had to go through copy of accusations.

The ECP on Aug 20 issued contempt notices to PTI Chairman Imran Khan and two other central leaders Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry for using 'intemperate' language against the chief election commissioner and the ECP.

The PTI leaders were asked to appear before the commission in person or through their counsels on Aug 30.  Talking to media outside ECP, PTI lawyer Faisal Chaudhry said the contempt notice issued to Imran Khan would be challenged in Islamabad High Court (IHC) within next few days.

The court had already restricted ECP from proceeding ahead in contempt cases against PTI leaders Asad Umer and Fawad Chaurdhy.

