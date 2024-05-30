Contempt Of Court Case Of Social Media Campaign Adjourned Without Hearing
Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2024 | 10:33 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday adjourned the contempt of court case related to the social media campaign against Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani without a hearing, due to the absence of Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzaib.
A larger bench, headed by Chief Justice IHC, Amir Farooq, was scheduled to hear the case.
However, due to the absence of one member, the cause list was modified, and the court adjourned the hearing.
