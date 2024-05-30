Open Menu

Contempt Of Court Case Of Social Media Campaign Adjourned Without Hearing

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2024 | 10:33 PM

Contempt of court case of social media campaign adjourned without hearing

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday adjourned the contempt of court case related to the social media campaign against Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani without a hearing, due to the absence of Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzaib

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday adjourned the contempt of court case related to the social media campaign against Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani without a hearing, due to the absence of Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzaib.

A larger bench, headed by Chief Justice IHC, Amir Farooq, was scheduled to hear the case.

However, due to the absence of one member, the cause list was modified, and the court adjourned the hearing.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Contempt Of Court Social Media Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

64 UN peacekeepers, including a Pakistani, honoure ..

64 UN peacekeepers, including a Pakistani, honoured posthumously at solemn cerem ..

11 minutes ago
 PM announces industry status for warehouse, logist ..

PM announces industry status for warehouse, logistics

11 minutes ago
 Bloodshed mars final day of Mexico election campai ..

Bloodshed mars final day of Mexico election campaigns

11 minutes ago
 NCSW, UN Women launch National Report on the Statu ..

NCSW, UN Women launch National Report on the Status of Women

11 minutes ago
 Balochistan partners with PIE to enrol out-of-scho ..

Balochistan partners with PIE to enrol out-of-school children

11 minutes ago
 Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update

Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update

14 minutes ago
Gazette notification of Elections (Amendment) Ordi ..

Gazette notification of Elections (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024 issued

14 minutes ago
 US lawmaker Tom Suozzi to lead efforts to resurrec ..

US lawmaker Tom Suozzi to lead efforts to resurrect caucus to underpin ties with ..

14 minutes ago
 Key stakeholders for combating child trafficking, ..

Key stakeholders for combating child trafficking, forced labor, early marriage i ..

18 minutes ago
 45 injured in LPG cylinder explosion in Hyderabad

45 injured in LPG cylinder explosion in Hyderabad

14 minutes ago
 IHC issues written order on poet case

IHC issues written order on poet case

14 minutes ago
 CDA to allot plots in Sector C-14 to general publi ..

CDA to allot plots in Sector C-14 to general public

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan