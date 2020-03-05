Contempt of court: Lahore High Court summons health secretary for indictment

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday started contempt proceedings against Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Secretary Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman for ignoring the court orders.

The court summoned the secretary for indictment on March 9, besides appointing an assistant advocate general as prosecutor in the matter.

Justice Shahid Waheed passed the orders while hearing a contempt petition, filed by Azhar Ahmad, a resident of Pakpattan.

Earlier, the secretary appeared before the court and submitted a reply in the matter.

However, the court rejected the reply terming it unsatisfactory. The court expressed annoyance with the secretary and questioned his behaviour. The court observed that its orders were not complied with, despite being communicated by the advocate general office.

To which, the secretary replied that he could not think of disobeying the court orders.

At this, the court observed that he (secretary) did not appear earlier despite being summoned . If a senior officer would adopt such a behavior, how the country would run, it questioned.

The court censured Assistant Advocate General Gohar Sindhu after he requested leniency for the secretary. The court asked the law officer to assist the court in the matter and appointed him as prosecutor in the case.

Subsequently, the court turned down unconditional apology, tendered by the secretary and directed him to appear on March 9 for indictment.

The petitioner had submitted that he was not recruited as a technician despite qualifying the test on merit. He submitted that the court forwarded his representation to CEO District Health Authority Pakpattan but he refused to recruit him on the ground that the matter was pending with the secretary. The petitioner pleaded with the court for initiating contempt proceedings against the secretary.