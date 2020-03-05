UrduPoint.com
Contempt Of Court Notice Served To SSGC Suspended

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 07:58 PM

The Supreme Court on Thursday suspended the contempt of court notice, served to the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) by Sindh High Court (SHC) in a case regarding gas supply to ten nearby areas of gas fields

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday suspended the contempt of court notice, served to the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) by Sindh High Court (SHC) in a case regarding gas supply to ten nearby areas of gas fields.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprised Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Faisal Arab, heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the court suspended the contempt of court notice issued by SHC and said under Article 158 of the Constitution, gas would be supplied to the area from where it was being extracted.

Justice Yahya Afridi said the gas field was bound to supply gas to nearby areas on priority basis.

Additional Attorney General Aamir Rehman said the high court had ordered for supply of gas to nearby areas in six months which was not possible.

He said gas was being supplied to Ghotki, Badin and other areas.

Justice Faisal Arab asked why gas was not being supplied to nearby areas.

The additional attorney general said gas would be supplied to all areas but for that purpose time was required.

Justice Yahya Afridi said the court had to look at the Constitution and it could not direct for provision of gas to nearby areas. He said the company should fulfill its constitutional mandate.

He asked that had the company stopped using powder to eliminate gas odor? The counsel for the gas company said use of powder was essential and this could not be stopped.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial said the provision of gas to urban and industrial areas was mandatory.

The court asked the gas company to continue its projects.

