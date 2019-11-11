Contempt of court petition disposed of against Islamabad IGP

(@imziishan)

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday disposed of a contempt of court petition against Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) and directed the investigation officer to complete the investigation in a transparent manner

A single-member bench of the IHC, headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah, heard the contempt of court petition filed by Advocate Tariq Asad against Islamabad IGP.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the petitioner said if they were not helped out, they would filed another petition.

To which IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah said the lawyer that if he felt that they were not helped out then file the another application.

He said if first information report had been registered then what could the court do? Now, the law would take action, he added.