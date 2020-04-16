UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Contempt Of Court Petition Filed By Asifa To Be Heard With Fake Accounts Reference: AC

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 05:59 PM

Contempt of court petition filed by Asifa to be heard with fake accounts reference: AC

An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday adjourned a contempt of the court petition filed by Asifa Bhutto-Zardari against Adiyala Jail officials till April 27, without proceeding

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday adjourned a contempt of the court petition filed by Asifa Bhutto-Zardari against Adiyala Jail officials till April 27, without proceeding.

Duty Judge Kamran Basharrat Mufti conducted the hearing and said the case should also be heard with fake accounts reference.

It may be mentioned here that the petitioner had stated in her plea that she was not allowed to meet her father Asif Ali Zardari in the jail despite of the court orders so the jail officials had committed the contempt of the court.

Related Topics

Hearing Asif Ali Zardari Jail April May Mufti Court

Recent Stories

Over 1 in 4 Pakistanis (27%) claim that someone in ..

21 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Calls for Resort to the Fiqh of Calam ..

21 minutes ago

Turkmen-Afghan talks in the field of transport

26 minutes ago

Russian Space Agency's Subsidiaries Team Up to Mak ..

5 minutes ago

DPC to play role in implementing lockdown

5 minutes ago

NA Speaker inducts Shehryar Afridi as member Kashm ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.