Contempt of court plea against Nawaz, Maryam adjourned

(@imziishan)

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday adjourned hearing for two weeks, on a plea seeking contempt of court proceeding against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz for controversial remarks against judiciary

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC heard the case filed by lawyer Adnan Iqbal.

The petitioner stated that after the judgments in Panama papers case, the former prime minister and his daughter had been giving controversial remarks against judiciary.

The statements of Nawaz and Maryam came under the contempt of court laws and prayed the court to initiate a case against PML-N leaders.

He said that he had moved an identical petition to accountability court on January 2018, but it was declare that the former prime minister had given no such remarks in that court.

The court ordered the petitioner to submit the the accountability court order andhis application to the bench and adjourned hearing of the case for two weeks.