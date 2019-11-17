UrduPoint.com
'Contempt Of Court' To Apply If Nawaz Sharif Not Returns: AGP

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 30 seconds ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 09:20 PM

'Contempt of Court' to apply if Nawaz Sharif not returns: AGP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Attorney General for Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan on Sunday said contempt of court would apply if former prime minister Nawaz Sharif did not return to Pakistan.

Talking to a private news channel program, Shahbaz Sharif had signed an affidavit to guarantee his ailing brother Nawaz Sharif's return in Lahore High Court.

The government respected court verdicts as it believed in rule of law, the attorney general stated.

