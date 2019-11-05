UrduPoint.com
Contentment General Hospital Becomes Operational

Tue 05th November 2019

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Newly established, state-of-the-art Contentment General Hospital (CGH) equipped with advanced health facilities has become operational.

Military Land and Cantonments (ML&C) Director General (DG), Major General Hasnat Amir Gillani Tuesday visited and reviewed the ongoing process and said new hospital will ease the burden of the three other hospitals and that doctors will be able to give patients more attention.

Availability of such a grand and modern health facility with Cantonment Boards fixed rates for medical treatment will ease the life of the residents of Rawalpindi being the most modern and largest CGH in Cantonment areas, he added.

All out efforts are being made to provide the quality emergency, diagnostics and therapeutic Health services to people of the area.

He was informed that hospital is fully furnished with latest electro-medical equipment. Highly qualified and well experienced physicians and surgeons have already been recruited while 14 departments including medicines, ear, nose and throat (ENT), eye, gynae, cardiology, emergency have also become functional.

On the other hand, first baby was delivered at newly established germ free OT at CGH Rawalpindi here this day.

Meanwhile, the facilities being provided in the hospital are being hailed by the public and they praised the RCB administration for taking measures for improving the overall condition of the hospital.

