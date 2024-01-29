Contepmt Case: LHC Adjourns Hearing Of PTI Founder's Plea Against Jail Trial
Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2024 | 09:07 PM
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday adjourned hearing of a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder against his jail trial in the Election Commission contempt case
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday adjourned hearing of a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder against his jail trial in the Election Commission contempt case.
The court adjourned the matter while allowing a plea by the Election Commission's counsel for further time.
The commission's counsel, Advocate Imran Arif Bhinder, had sought an opportunity for submitting more legal documents in the matter.
The three-member bench, headed by Justice Aalia Neelum, heard the petition filed by the PTI founder.
The petitioner had asked the court to set aside the Election Commission decision and direct it to hold an open trial.
Recent Stories
13 police stations to be modernized in 30 days: Dr Gohar
Police facing shortages of lady cops, seek help from health, education departmen ..
Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Hasan Murad takes notice of comp ..
Fourth edition Urdu translation novel ”Seeta Zainab” published
Work on HFH, and BBH to be completed in Feb; Commissioner
Two-state solution fundamental way out of Palestine-Israeli conflict: China
Security Plan finalized for upcoming general elections in Sanghar District
CM G-B discusses development schemes with interior minster.
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to strengthen ties with Iran
Separate portal to be established for addressing problems of business community: ..
54 killed in clashes in area claimed by Sudan, S.Sudan: UN
Various problems can be solved if people pay taxes: Mayor Karachi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
13 police stations to be modernized in 30 days: Dr Gohar3 minutes ago
-
Police facing shortages of lady cops, seek help from health, education departments3 minutes ago
-
Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Hasan Murad takes notice of complaints regarding irr ..3 minutes ago
-
Fourth edition Urdu translation novel ”Seeta Zainab” published16 minutes ago
-
Work on HFH, and BBH to be completed in Feb; Commissioner24 minutes ago
-
Security Plan finalized for upcoming general elections in Sanghar District28 minutes ago
-
CM G-B discusses development schemes with interior minster.30 minutes ago
-
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to strengthen ties with Iran30 minutes ago
-
Separate portal to be established for addressing problems of business community: Ejaz30 minutes ago
-
Various problems can be solved if people pay taxes: Mayor Karachi30 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif says he believes in public welfare27 minutes ago
-
ROs should assign presiding, polling staff duties at earliest: DC27 minutes ago