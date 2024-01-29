The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday adjourned hearing of a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder against his jail trial in the Election Commission contempt case

The court adjourned the matter while allowing a plea by the Election Commission's counsel for further time.

The commission's counsel, Advocate Imran Arif Bhinder, had sought an opportunity for submitting more legal documents in the matter.

The three-member bench, headed by Justice Aalia Neelum, heard the petition filed by the PTI founder.

The petitioner had asked the court to set aside the Election Commission decision and direct it to hold an open trial.