Contests At UoS In Connection With I-Day Celebrations

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Contests at UoS in connection with I-Day celebrations

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :The University of Sargodha (UoS) organised Qirat and Na'at competitions on Friday, in connection with the Pakistan Independence Day 2022 celebrations, in which a large number of male and female students participated.

In the Qirat competition, Hasan Sher of Department of Mass Communication got the first position, Hamza Rafique of Department of education secured the second position and Fatima Farooq of the Institute of food Science got the third position.

In Na'at competition, Hafiz Yasir Ali of Department of Islamiat got the first position, Saifullah of Department of sports Science got the second position and Bushra Iqbal of Department of Earth Sciences got the third position.

The contests were broadcast live on University Radio FM 98.2.

Urdu speech, urdu essay writing, quiz and painting competitions would be held on Aug 11, 2022 at Noon business Auditorium.

