Contests Under Shan-e-Rehmat Programme Organised In Khanewal

Mon 11th October 2021 | 04:47 PM

Various contests including Holy Quran and Naat recitation and speech competition were held in connection with Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen celebrations at sports gymnasium here on Monday

Punjab Minister for Auqaf Pir Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah participated as the special guest. He told the participants that Pakistan was sending a message to the world that the respect and dignity of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) was most precious for all Muslims of the world.

He said that every Muslim considers it a blessing for himself to glorify the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and Allah Almighty has given us this honour.

The minister said that on the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Shan-e- Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen Ashra celebrations would continue in the province for 12 days.

However, he added that 12-day celebrations were not enough to glorify the message and achievements of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Pir Saeed-ul-Hassan also congratulated Narowal deputy commissioner on successful conduct of the programs, organised by the district administration in connection with the Shan-e-Rehmat Ashra. He distributed prizes among students who showed outstanding performance in Holy Quran and Naat recitation as well as speech competition.

Deputy Commissioner Nabila Irfan, Chief Executive Officer education Mian Muhammad Jamil, and various other government officers attended the programme.

