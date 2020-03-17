UrduPoint.com
Contingency Plan Being Finalised To Protect Hajj Pilgrims From Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 03:18 PM

Contingency plan being finalised to protect Hajj pilgrims from coronavirus

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has devised a comprehensive contingency plan to protect Hajj pilgrims from coronavirus (COVID-19), Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mian Mushtaq Ahmed Borana said Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has devised a comprehensive contingency plan to protect Hajj pilgrims from coronavirus (COVID-19), Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mian Mushtaq Ahmed Borana said Tuesday.

Talking to eminent religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil, the secretary said comprehensive training programme was in final stages to enhance awareness about the deadly disease among the Hajj pilgrims, said a press release.

Secretary lauded the role of ulema and religious scholars in enhancing awareness about coronavirus.

Speaking on the occasion, Tariq Jamil said personal hygiene should be ensured as ensuring cleanliness is half of the faith. In case of pandemic spread there is no harm in avoiding physical contact or handshaking with each other.

He lauded ministry's and Saudi government's arrangements for facilitating intending pilgrims. He asked pilgrims to obey directives of religious ministry and Saudi government regarding preventive measures of coronavirus.

