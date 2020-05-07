UrduPoint.com
Contingency Plan Set For Mitigating Locust Attack

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 11:01 PM

To mitigate locust swarms in Sanghar, the district administration, agriculture department and federal government has formed a joint contingency plane while assistance of Pakistan Army has also been sought

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :To mitigate locust swarms in Sanghar, the district administration, agriculture department and Federal government has formed a joint contingency plane while assistance of Pakistan Army has also been sought.

According to handout issued by the district information office here on Thursday, the deputy commissioner Sanghar Dr. Irman-ul-Hassan while presiding over a meeting in the regard chalked out identification of sensitive areas, deputing additional staff, immediate anti-locusts spray, monitoring and daily visits of affected areas and liaison with plant protection department as main features of the plan.

The DC directed agriculture department to further expedite anti-locusts spray by appointing additional staff while district administration would provide additional vehicles and fuel for the purpose.

District administration was ready to combat the situation to save public particularly agriculture and related sectors from loses, the DC vowed saying that Where ever required steps would be taken on emergency basis.

