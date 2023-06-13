Contingents of Pak Army sent to Coastal areas for assisting relief activities: NDMA

The contingents of the Pakistan Army have been dispatched from Badin and Hyderabad Cantt to Coastal areas for helping in relief activities

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :The contingents of the Pakistan Army have been dispatched from Badin and Hyderabad Cantt to Coastal areas for helping in relief activities.

Keeping in view the Cyclone shifting of people has started from Badin and Thatta. While the target to rescue cyclone victims was set to 90000 due to which Keti Bandar had been vacated and the shifting of cyclone-affected people to Relief camps was being carried out.

App/mmi-nsr