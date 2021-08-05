Continuation of inhuman military siege perpetuating humanitarian, security crises in IIOJK: COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa

UrduPoint.com

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday said continuation of inhuman military siege, machinations to bring demographic changes and gross violations of human rights and international laws are perpetuating humanitarian and security crises in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) that imperil regional security

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday said continuation of inhuman military siege, machinations to bring demographic changes and gross violations of human rights and international laws are perpetuating humanitarian and security crises in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) that imperil regional security.

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar took to Twitter to share the message of Army Chief on 'Youm-e- Istehsaal' Kashmir.

"Resolution of Kashmir dispute as per UN Resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people is imperative for enduring peace and stability in the region," the COAS said.

