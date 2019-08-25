Continue fight till victory, Gilani urges Kashmiri people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani has appealed to each and every person of Jammu and Kashmir to continue to resist the naked Indian brutality with courage at this critical juncture in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Syed Ali Gilani in a first official statement received by Kashmir Media Service, today, since the scrapping of special status to Jammu and Kashmir by India on August 5 said there is no other alternative but to fight will full determination. "India should know that even if they bring their entire armed forces into occupied Jammu and Kashmir, even then the people of Jammu and Kashmir will not abandon struggle for their rights and liberation." "We must fight the enemy in unison. History remains witness to the fact that big military powers have repeatedly perished in front of the force of peoples' unity and truth. Courage, patience, and discipline are those weapons of a defenseless people which can defeat the enemy with howsoever enormous an arsenal." The APHC chairman said, the entire region has been transformed into a prison. "Even as we continue to receive immensely grim news from every corner, the Indian State has made extensive efforts to hide their campaign of brutal repression from the outside world. Not only have they blocked the entire communication systems used by common people since about the beginning of the month, they have also gagged local reportage and news media without any formal declaration.

No news about the brutalities and repression of the Indian armed forces, killings, and arrests of thousands of youth is being published. Common people are unable to know about their kith and kin. The oppressors might try to hide the reality, but history will not spare anyone," he added.

Syed Ali Gilani said, the Indian State has long used elaborate deception to obfuscate Kashmiri people's narrative of struggle at the international level. "However, in spite of India's best efforts, Kashmir issue is being highlighted throughout the world like never before. The recently concluded United Nations Security Council meeting on Kashmir as well as the international media coverage are its clear examples. In this scenario, we hope that this message reaches you via the international media."He maintained that the rulers from Delhi were drunk in power and arrogance of majoritarianism and they had snatched away all percepts of humanity, ethics, and democracy. "They have increased manifold the already enormous Indian military presence in Kashmir to force unilateral decisions upon people who have been made prisoners in their own homes. These attempts to divide Jammu and Kashmir and bring it under direct Union control in fact, makes a mockery of their own so-called democracy," he said.