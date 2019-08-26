Continue traffic mess on Expressway test nerves of commuters

Expressway commuters, including office-goers, students and patients travelling between the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi Monday experienced mental anguish due to traffic mess and road-blockages at the Islamabad Expressway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ):Expressway commuters, including office-goers, students and patients travelling between the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi Monday experienced mental anguish due to traffic mess and road-blockages at the Islamabad Expressway.

All the roads connecting the federal capital including, Expressway, Murree and Rawal roads towards Faizabad witnessed blockage due to early morning rain in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

�However, it was unfortunate that no official channel was available to communicate the roads condition to commuters, most of the travellers relied on privately established traffic groups to take guideline for reaching to their destinations.

Zaheer Ahmed working in a bank told this agency "I started my journey from Kakpul about 8 a.m and reached Blue Area about 10 a.m with delay of two hours due to traffic mess".

He said that he had to relay on the "Traffic Whatup Group" created by the privately to take guideline to reach to his destinations as no official channel was available to guide the commuters." Another commuter Sabir Hussain said he had seen only one traffic official deployed at the PWD stop, while traffic on rest of the Expressway portion operated on their own.

He said it was unfortunate that Islamabad traffic police had no mechanism to deal with emergency like situation in the federal capital.

Numan Ahmed working in a private firm, travelling from Lalkurti to Zeropoint, said traffic mess forced him to avail an undesired leave as he failed to reach his destination on time.

When contacted, an official of Islamabad Traffic Police said today rain and VIP movement had created traffic mess at Expressway. He said other reason of traffic mess at Expressway was motor bickers, who during rainfall take refuge under the main bridges, creating hurdle in smooth flow of traffic.

To a question, he said traffic police had time and again had written to Capital Development Authority about the road conditions from Gulberg to T-Chowk but the civic body paid no due attention towards the issue.

A CDA official while talking to APP, said necessary work was underway from Koral to Rawat-section of the Expressway to ensure smooth flow of traffic there.

He said that CDA had started work on improvement of protected U-Turns around PWD and Pakistan Town from its own resources as it was decided in a meeting chaired by the chairman CDA Amir Ali Ahmed to end the miseries of Expressway users.

The CDA chairman, he said, had directed that CDA engineering wing and traffic police to take a round of the area and propose interventions to be taken up on emergent basis for ease of traffic flow.�The interim arrangement including repair of the roads, removal of pot holes especially on shoulders would be carried out to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the Expressway.