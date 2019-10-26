UrduPoint.com
Continued Curfew Imposed On Kashmiris Deplorable: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 09:22 PM

Continued curfew imposed on Kashmiris deplorable: Minister

Provincial Minister for Law and Chairman Kashmir Committee Punjab Raja Basharat has said that worst continued curfew imposed by the Indian government in occupied Kashmir was extremely deplorable

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Law and Chairman Kashmir Committee Punjab Raja Basharat has said that worst continued curfew imposed by the Indian government in occupied Kashmir was extremely deplorable.

He said that on Sunday 'Black Day' would be observed against Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and to express solidarity with its people.

He was chairing the meeting of Kashmir Committee at the DGPR on Saturday. The members of the committee, N-League MPA Dr Mazher Hussain, MPA Mahendra Singh Pal, Secretary Information and Culture Raja Jehangir Anwar, DGPR Dr Muhammad Aslam Dogar and officers of the concerned departments were also present.

The meeting was informed that a website was created for the activities of the Kashmir Committee and a petition based on one million digital signatures in favor of Kashmiris would be inaugurated by the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar soon.

Raja Jehangir Anwar, secretary of the committee, said that an awareness campaign on Kashmir would also be carried out on cable networks in all the districts.

Raja Basharat set up an administrative committee headed by the Secretary Information to make arrangements for Kashmir Conference in Lahore. "The Kashmir experts, intellectuals and human rights activists must be invited to address the conference." The committee agreed with the proposal to construct a Kashmir monument in Lahore and to designate Kashmir Park and Kashmir Roads in every Divisional Headquarters of Punjab.

