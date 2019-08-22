UrduPoint.com
Continued Curfew In Occupied Kashmir Could Result In Human Tragedy: Chief Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 08:29 PM

Continued curfew in occupied Kashmir could result in human tragedy: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that continued curfew for the last three weeks in the Indian Occupied Kashmir could result in a human tragedy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that continued curfew for the last three weeks in the Indian Occupied Kashmir could result in a human tragedy.

He said that depriving Kashmiris of food, medicines and other necessities of life was exposing the Indian barbarity. Will the policy of cruelty and barbarity promote peace or encourage violence, he inquired.

The chief minister said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had become the worst fanatic with his policies in the occupied Kashmir.

He observed that India, led by Modi, was no less than a living hell for the religious minorities. He regretted that India had turned the serene valley of Kashmir into hell through the barrage of guns and artillery.

The Kashmiris were bravely fighting their freedom movement and the core issue of Kashmir had emerged as an international issue which could not be ignored by the international community, he added.

