Continued House Detention Of Mirwaiz Denounced

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2023 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, Srinagar has strongly condemned the continued house arrest of its chief, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in Srinagar.

In a statement issued in Srinagar, the Anjuman said that the Mirwaiz had been constantly remained under illegal and arbitrary house detention for the past three and a half years due to which he had not been able to fulfill his religious and political obligations.

It said that during this period, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq had not been allowed to offer Juma prayers for 177 consecutive weeks and this behavior of the authorities was tantamount to interfering in his religious affairs. It also deplored that the authorities are unmoved despite the repeated calls by the Anjuman and people from all walks of life to release the Mirwaiz.

The Anjuman reiterated its demand to the authorities to set its chief free so that he can perform his religious, political and social obligations.

It is to mention here that Mirwaiz has been under continued house arrest since August 05, 2019 when Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government repealed the special status of IIOJK.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Hurriyat Front, a constituent of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference in a statement in Srinagar, also condemned the occupation authorities for keeping Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under continued house arrest and preventing him from offering Juma prayers. It said India has usurped all the basic rights of the people of the occupied territory and the matter requires immediate attention of the world community.

