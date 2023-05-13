Continued house detention of Mirwaiz in IIOJK strongly denounced

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir has strongly denounced the continued house detention of its chief, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mirwaiz has been under house arrest since August 05, 2019.

The Anjuman in a statement in Srinagar said Saturday was the 194th consecutive Friday when Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was neither allowed to offer Friday prayer nor carry out other religious obligations which is extremely sad and condemnable.

It said people from all walks of life are unable to understand why the top religious and public leader of occupied Kashmir has been kept under continuous detention.

They questioned why Mirwaiz is not allowed to carry out his peaceful activities? it added.

Meanwhile, the Anjuman paid rich tribute to Khwaja Abdul Salam Dalal, the long-time associate of Mufaisr-e-Qur'an Mirwaiz Maulana Muhammad Yousuf Shah (RA), on his death anniversary.

It also expressed grief over the demise of Mohammad Aslam Fazili, who was a very compassionate person and a well-wisher of the Anjuman and had a deep association with the Mirwaiz family. The deceased passed away in America.

The Anjuman condoled with the bereaved family of Muhammad Aslam Fazili and prayed for Jannat-ul-Firdous to the departed soul besides patience to his bereaved family members.