Continued House Detention Of Mirwaiz Strongly Condemned

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2023 | 09:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid Srinagar has denounced in strong terms the continued house detention of its chief, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Anjuman in a statement expressed resentment over the fact that a Holy and important event like Shab-e-Baraat is not being held at the Jamia Masjid for the last four years because of the house detention of the Mirwaiz since 5 August 2019.

It said there are strict restrictions on the peaceful activities of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq as he is barred from performing his religious responsibilities, which is condemnable.

The statement said despite repeated appeals to the occupation authorities, it looks unlikely that the Mirwaiz will be allowed to deliver his sermon at the historic mosque on the auspicious occasion of Shab-e-Baraat.

The Anjuman urged the administration to unconditionally release Mirwaiz Umar Farooq by taking into consideration the religious sentiments and feelings of lacs of people who have been longing to meet their beloved leader and thousands of devotees who come from nook and corner of the Kashmir Valley to the Jamia Masjid on Fridays but have to return disappointed.

More Stories From Pakistan

