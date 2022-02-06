Continued illegal house detention of Mirwaiz condemned

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) in IIOJK has condemned the continued illegal house detention of senior APHC leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq completed two and half years of illegal house detention. He was put under house arrest on 5th August 2019 when the Modi-led fascist Indian government repealed Kashmir's special status and imposed military siege in the territory.

The APHC in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that the authorities were even not allowing Mirwaiz Umar Farooq to offer his Juma prayers at the historical Srinagar Jamia Masjid.

It said resolution of the Kashmir dispute is a guarantee of peace in this highly volatile region where mistrust between the two neighbors works to the advantage of power players.

It can ignite a nuclear conflict any time, it said, adding "We will continue to strive for a peaceful settlement of the dispute." It also strongly rejected and regretted the policy of use of force and intimidation by the authorities to silence voices that report facts and are critical of those in power by clubbing them as anti India.

Referring to the arrest of journalist Fahad Shah, the APHC asked the authorities to reconsider this authoritarian approach and release him and all other journalists languishing in jails for doing their duty.

It asked the Government of India to release Mirwaiz and all other political leaders, activists and youth from house detention and jails, without delay and unconditionally and initiate the process of peaceful resolution of the Kashmir conflict.