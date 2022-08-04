UrduPoint.com

Continued Moral, Diplomatic Support To Be Provided To Kashmiris: Acting Governor KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 04, 2022 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Acting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani has condemned the ongoing Indian atrocities against innocent Kashmiris, saying that the whole nation support people of Kashmiri who have been facing brutalities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) for decades.

In a message issued here on Thursday in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal, he said that Pakistani nation would continue its moral and diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir. "Indian forces have started a new phase of oppression by unleashing cruelties that are unheard and unprecedented.

" Ghani said that Youm-e-Istehsal had been marked to inform global community about Indian callousness and its violation of human rights in the IIOJ&K. He said that comity of nations should take notice of Indian atrocities and violation of resolutions passed by Security Council and United Nations.

He also urged the world nations to play their role and realize responsibilities to stop state oppression against innocent people in IIOJ&K.

