Continued Political Engagement Key To Long-term Stability: Rana Sana

Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2025 | 11:52 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Prime Minister's Adviser on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, said on Monday that continued political dialogue was an essential aspect of Pakistan's parliamentary democratic system.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that political engagement must remain a constant process and should never come to an end.

He said that the government believed that the process of engagement and dialogue should always be sustained for the country's long-term political stability.

Answering a question regarding the future of ongoing dialogue, he said that the opposition would submit their written demands, after which the government would carefully review and discuss them.

He said that a formal written response, along with an action plan, would be provided. He further mentioned that if a consensus could be reached following these discussions, it would be a positive outcome. However, if a consensus could not be achieved, maintaining the dialogue and negotiations would still vital to the political process in a democracy.

He stressed that despite any differences, the engagement and communication between political parties must continue to ensure that the democratic process remains intact and functional.

