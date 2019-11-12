Continuing curfew in Occupied Kashmir worst example of barbarity: Chief Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) : Punjab Usman Buzdar has said that human beings are continuously facing pain and misery in Indian Occupied Kashmir for the last 100 days, adding that the curfew is the worst violation of human rights as well as an ugly example of barbarity.

The human history is unable to present any other example of this kind of worst treatment of human beings, he added. He asked the international community to pressurise India to end curfew in the Occupied Kashmir as India had been unsuccessful to subjugate the Kashmiris by depriving them of all basic necessities of life.

He said that Kashmiris' courage and passion was high and strong despite the cruelties of Indian occupation army and continued curfew. "India cannot suppress the indigenous freedom movement of Kashmiris through continued barbarity and cruelties," he added.

Usman Buzdar said that Kashmir was the jugular vein of Pakistan and the state of Pakistan was incomplete without it. Pakistan will never leave the Kashmiri brethren alone, added the chief minister.