UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Continuing Curfew In Occupied Kashmir Worst Example Of Barbarity: Chief Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 07:31 PM

Continuing curfew in Occupied Kashmir worst example of barbarity: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that human beings are continuously facing pain and misery in Indian Occupied Kashmir for the last 100 days, adding that the curfew is the worst violation of human rights as well as an ugly example of barbarity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that human beings are continuously facing pain and misery in Indian Occupied Kashmir for the last 100 days, adding that the curfew is the worst violation of human rights as well as an ugly example of barbarity.

The human history is unable to present any other example of this kind of worst treatment of human beings, he added. He asked the international community to pressurise India to end curfew in the Occupied Kashmir as India had been unsuccessful to subjugate the Kashmiris by depriving them of all basic necessities of life.

He said that Kashmiris' courage and passion was high and strong despite the cruelties of Indian occupation army and continued curfew. "India cannot suppress the indigenous freedom movement of Kashmiris through continued barbarity and cruelties," he added.

Usman Buzdar said that Kashmir was the jugular vein of Pakistan and the state of Pakistan was incomplete without it. Pakistan will never leave the Kashmiri brethren alone, added the chief minister.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir Chief Minister Army Punjab All Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Punjab Chief Minister concerned over increase in v ..

5 minutes ago

UK Labour suffers 'major cyber attack' ahead of el ..

5 minutes ago

Macron Says New Challenges Created Crisis Within M ..

5 minutes ago

Russia, Somalia Reaffirm Commitment to Jointly Com ..

5 minutes ago

RWMC clean, green campaign underway

32 minutes ago

French President awards &#039;Legion of Honour&#03 ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.