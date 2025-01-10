- Home
- Pakistan
- Continuing dialogue with Opposition to strengthen democratic system: Advisor to Prime Minister on P ..
Continuing Dialogue With Opposition To Strengthen Democratic System: Advisor To Prime Minister On Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah
Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2025 | 10:39 PM
Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that continuing dialogue with Opposition would help strengthen democratic and political system of the country
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that continuing dialogue with Opposition would help strengthen democratic and political system of the country. Political forces sitting in the government should continue dialogue with Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), for resolving political issues, he said while talking to a private television channel.
In the third round of talks, he said, we will have constructive discussion on charter of demands.
Charter of demands must be presented before the committee in black and white, he stressed. He said, we will also have consultation with Pakistan Muslim League-N, leadership and hope to find the solution after receiving demands in writing.
Deadlock is not the solution of any problem, he said adding that continuity in the dialogue process under the democratic system would help address all the issues.
Recent Stories
UK gas reserves 'concerningly low', warns biggest supplier
People's Party Azad Jammu & Kashmir (PPAJK) Chief and member AJK legislative ass ..
Continuing dialogue with Opposition to strengthen democratic system: Advisor to ..
Kashmiris' freedom struggle in fact stands as movement for completion of Pakista ..
Allan set for Six Nations return for Italy
US sanctions 8 senior Venezuelan officials as Maduro sworn in
Govt committed to make Pakistan economically stable: Ahsan Iqbal
Rs. 3bln allocated for Qasim Fort beautification
Trial of Civilians in Military Courts; SCP continues hearing
IUB syndicate meeting approves budget for FY2024-25
Five booked for interferring in anti-encroachment operation
NA body expresses dismay on authorities’ presentations about PFF’s elections
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Continuing dialogue with Opposition to strengthen democratic system: Advisor to Prime Minister on P ..43 seconds ago
-
Govt committed to make Pakistan economically stable: Ahsan Iqbal2 hours ago
-
Rs. 3bln allocated for Qasim Fort beautification2 hours ago
-
Trial of Civilians in Military Courts; SCP continues hearing2 hours ago
-
Five booked for interferring in anti-encroachment operation2 hours ago
-
NA body expresses dismay on authorities’ presentations about PFF’s elections2 hours ago
-
Govt untiring efforts result resumption of PIA flights to Paris, European Union: Minister for Aviati ..2 hours ago
-
BISP retailer arrested for less payments to beneficiaries2 hours ago
-
5 khwarij terrorists including ring leader Shafi killed in Maddi D I Khan2 hours ago
-
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrests 3 visa fraudsters2 hours ago
-
DC chairs meeting on environmental pollution control2 hours ago
-
Building better tomorrow: Uraan Pakistan’s vision for unified, progressive nation widely eulogized5 hours ago