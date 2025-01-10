Open Menu

Continuing Dialogue With Opposition To Strengthen Democratic System: Advisor To Prime Minister On Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2025 | 10:39 PM

Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that continuing dialogue with Opposition would help strengthen democratic and political system of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that continuing dialogue with Opposition would help strengthen democratic and political system of the country. Political forces sitting in the government should continue dialogue with Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), for resolving political issues, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In the third round of talks, he said, we will have constructive discussion on charter of demands.

Charter of demands must be presented before the committee in black and white, he stressed. He said, we will also have consultation with Pakistan Muslim League-N, leadership and hope to find the solution after receiving demands in writing.

Deadlock is not the solution of any problem, he said adding that continuity in the dialogue process under the democratic system would help address all the issues.

