Continuity In Dialogue With PTI To Help Resolve Political Issues: Minister For Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2025 | 10:49 PM

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday said that continuity in dialogue with Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), would help resolve political issues

PTI must show seriousness and provide charter of demand in writing without wasting time, he said while talking to a private television channel.

PTI founder is seeking support from foreign country and desperately looking someone to regain power, he said.

He said that leaders of PTI from Khyber Pakhtunkhawa had utilized the official resources to attack on the Center.

He said, it was the responsibility of the chief minister KP to utilize the official funds for improving governance in Kuram and Parachinar areas.

Commenting on pressure of foreign country, he said, no compromise would be made on sovereignty and defense needs of Pakistan.

To a question about reservation of coalition partner, he said political differences are part of the democratic system. The government would address all the reservations of coalition partner through negotiations, he said.

