Continuity in policies, political stability vital to achieve all economic targets: Ahsan

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said that continuity in policies, peace and political stability are vital to achieve all economic targets in Pakistan. Reforming the national institutions for better delivery to masses would also boost economy of the country, he said while talking to a private television channel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said that continuity in policies, peace and political stability are vital to achieve all economic targets in Pakistan. Reforming the national institutions for better delivery to masses would also boost economy of the country, he said while talking to a private television channel.

This is the responsibility of all the political parties including Opposition to brush aside political and personal differences for putting the country on path of speedy progress, he said. In reply to a question about “Oraan Pakistan” program, he said political stability and peace are essential to make the “Oraan Pakistan” program successful.

To a question about deadlock in the dialogue with Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he said that a group of PTI is responsible for creating hurdles in the dialogue. He, however said that government is serious in making the dialogue process constructive. To a question about India's aggressive designs for Jammu and Kashmir territory, he said that Kashmiri people would have freedom soon from the Indian illegal ruling there. Pakistan would continue to highlight the plight of IIOJK people at all international forums, he stated.

