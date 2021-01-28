UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Continuity Of Democracy Vital For Progress: Chaudhry Sarwar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 10:36 PM

Continuity of democracy vital for progress: Chaudhry Sarwar

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the tradition of creating hurdles for those who want to put the country on road to progress and prosperity should end now

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the tradition of creating hurdles for those who want to put the country on road to progress and prosperity should end now.

Talking to media during a seminar on health at a local hotel here on Thursday, he said continuity of democracy was essential for a country's development, prosperity and stability.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar said, "No system can survive in Pakistan except democracy and the public also supports the continuity of democracy." Sarwar said that the Opposition lawmakers under PDM alliance had neither submitted their resignations, nor they will stage a long march, adding that the opposition will also fail to table no confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

To a question, Governor Punjab said regardless of PDM's claims, elections will be held in 2023, adding Prime Minister Imran Khan will complete his constitutional term.

He said the Opposition should respect the mandate of the masses given to the PTI, stressing those who try to destabilize the government were not well-wishers of the country.

Earlier, speaking at seminar, Governor Punjab said the doctors who fought on the frontline during the COVID-19 pandemic were the heroes of nation and their services would always be remembered. He said that it was the government's top priority to ensure the provision of health facilities to the people, adding that issuance of 'Health Insaaf Card' by the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was a historic project due to which no poor citizen will be deprived of basic health facilities.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said Punjab government was launching a typhoid vaccination campaign from February 1. He said it was responsibility of all those serving in the health sector to ensure the provision of health facilities to every citizen.

Sarwar said that it was our joint responsibility to make Pakistan healthy, strong and prosperous.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Governor Poor Government Of Punjab Punjab Democracy Long March Hotel Road Progress Alliance Turkish Lira February Media All From Government Top Opposition

Recent Stories

Matchweek 14 kicks off under slogan &#039;Together ..

11 minutes ago

US Destroyer Porter Entered Black Sea, Tracked by ..

37 seconds ago

Mask Wearing Could End This Year Amid Mass COVID-1 ..

38 seconds ago

PDM heading to its complete failure: Shafqat Mahmo ..

40 seconds ago

Lahore High Court stays constructions in societies ..

41 seconds ago

Senate teams meets Djibouti Prime Minister

43 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.