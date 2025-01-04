Continuity of policies key to development: Ahsan Iqbal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning, Ahsan Iqbal, on Saturday said that the continuity of policies is essential for sustainable development and long-term progress in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he highlighted how past interruptions in policies have hurt Pakistan’s growth.

"In the 1990s, Nawaz Sharif introduced significant economic reforms, but political instability disrupted the progress. Similarly, after 2013, PML-N implemented a comprehensive development plan, but changes in 2018 set the country back again," he said.

He criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for abandoning Vision 2025 and failing to provide an alternative plan.

From 2018 to 2022, Pakistan had no clear direction or vision, which caused further stagnation, he added.

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government took tough decisions to stabilize the economy after returning to power.

Now, economic indicators are positive, and the government launched the 'Uran Pakistan' project to push the country forward, he said.

He outlined four key factors for achieving development, which are peace, political stability, consistent policies, and continuous reforms.

He also underscored the importance of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), calling it a game-changer for Pakistan’s economy, despite it being mishandled by the previous government.

"The country is finally on a path to stability, and we are committed to ensuring sustainable growth for a better future," he added.