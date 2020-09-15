UrduPoint.com
Continuity, Stability Of Democratic Institutions Imperative For Country's Progress: NA Speaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri Monday said the continuity and stability of the democratic institutions was imperative for the progress of the country.

They said democracy ensured basic human rights including the right of freedom of expression.

They expressed these views on the occasion of Democracy Day which was being commemorated on September 15, across the world.

Speaker Asad Qaiser said democracy ensured people participation in the socioeconomic development of the country.

He said the country could be led on the path of progress and development as the elected representatives serve their countries in the best public interest.

He said public policy decisions were taken up above political affiliations in a democratic country. He stressed on the need to resolve the public issues through parliament's supremacy and parliamentary initiatives.

The speaker said it was the beauty of the democracy which brought the country out of all socioeconomic issues.

He said our religion islam stressed more upon consultation and taking support from all segments of the society.

He said practically following the democratic values in the country could bring Pakistan in the list of the developed countries.

Speaker Asad Qaiser said India was claiming to be the largest democracy and suppressing the basic rights in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said the India had been continuously suppressing the basic rights of the people of Kashmir since the last 73 years.

He said Indian barbarity and cruelty in Kashmir was stark opposite to basic rights ensured by democracy.

He stressed on the international organization to support the Kashmiris to ensure basic human rights in the IIOJK and resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions and as per the aspiration of the people of Kashmir.

On the occasion, National Assembly deputy speaker said democracy was the way by which common man participated in the affairs of the state.

He said the discontinuity in the democratic process had hampered the progress of the country.

He urged upon the regional and international community to support the Kashmiri people for their basic rights of freedom.

