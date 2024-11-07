Continuous efforts being made to promote tourism

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Punjab Tourism Secretary Farid Ahmad Tarar has said that continuous efforts are being made to promote cultural and tourism development of South Punjab in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister.

He said this at the launch of the 9th TDCP Thal Desert Rally being held in three districts of Punjab: Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, and Layyah, said a handout issued here.

The government was focused on providing equal opportunities for entertainment to the citizens of Punjab, he added.

Farid Ahmad Tarar emphasized that the Thal Desert Rally not only aimed at promoting automobile tourism but to showcase Pakistan's positive image to the world.

He said that following the directions of Punjab Chief Minister excellent arrangements had been made for the event.

The Secretary Tourism also highlighted the inclusion of female drivers in the event, terming it a welcome development.

He said that such automobile tourism events provide opportunities to youngsters to showcase their skills.

The rally would feature a variety of events in Kot Addu and Chobara, including dirt bike and quad bike races as well as traditional sports such as spear throwing and Kabaddi, he added.

He further said that successful holding of the Thal Desert Rally would not only enhance the recognition of South Punjab's tourist spots but would also contribute to the growth of the tourism sector across Pakistan.