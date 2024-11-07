Open Menu

Continuous Efforts Being Made To Promote Tourism

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 07, 2024 | 09:33 PM

Continuous efforts being made to promote tourism

Punjab Tourism Secretary Farid Ahmad Tarar has said that continuous efforts are being made to promote cultural and tourism development of South Punjab in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Punjab Tourism Secretary Farid Ahmad Tarar has said that continuous efforts are being made to promote cultural and tourism development of South Punjab in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister.

He said this at the launch of the 9th TDCP Thal Desert Rally being held in three districts of Punjab: Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, and Layyah, said a handout issued here.

The government was focused on providing equal opportunities for entertainment to the citizens of Punjab, he added.

Farid Ahmad Tarar emphasized that the Thal Desert Rally not only aimed at promoting automobile tourism but to showcase Pakistan's positive image to the world.

He said that following the directions of Punjab Chief Minister excellent arrangements had been made for the event.

The Secretary Tourism also highlighted the inclusion of female drivers in the event, terming it a welcome development.

He said that such automobile tourism events provide opportunities to youngsters to showcase their skills.

The rally would feature a variety of events in Kot Addu and Chobara, including dirt bike and quad bike races as well as traditional sports such as spear throwing and Kabaddi, he added.

He further said that successful holding of the Thal Desert Rally would not only enhance the recognition of South Punjab's tourist spots but would also contribute to the growth of the tourism sector across Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister World Sports Punjab Kabaddi Muzaffargarh Kot Addu Event Government

Recent Stories

IHC remands back PTI founder's acquittal plea to a ..

IHC remands back PTI founder's acquittal plea to accountability court

1 minute ago
 ILF to celebrate decade of literary excellence sho ..

ILF to celebrate decade of literary excellence showcasing sustainability

8 minutes ago
 Acting President, PM pay tribute to security force ..

Acting President, PM pay tribute to security forces for killing 5 terrorists in ..

8 minutes ago
 5 Khwarij terrorists killed, 4 sons of soil embrac ..

5 Khwarij terrorists killed, 4 sons of soil embrace martyrdom in South Wazirista ..

8 minutes ago
 Sindh government excels in public service: Sharjee ..

Sindh government excels in public service: Sharjeel Memon claims

8 minutes ago
 Multi-role stealth fighter J-35A to make debut at ..

Multi-role stealth fighter J-35A to make debut at 15th China Airshow

10 minutes ago
Pakistan welcomes UN rapporteur report calling out ..

Pakistan welcomes UN rapporteur report calling out Israel's genocidal acts in Ga ..

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairpers ..

Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairperson Hina Pervaiz Butt meets aff ..

10 minutes ago
 Gaming activities held at Shalimar Garden

Gaming activities held at Shalimar Garden

10 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif lays founda ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif lays foundation stone of Ramday Universit ..

10 minutes ago
 Muqam lambasts KP govt for job terminations, suspe ..

Muqam lambasts KP govt for job terminations, suspensions of teachers on protest

10 minutes ago
 Kohat District Vigilance Committee holds review me ..

Kohat District Vigilance Committee holds review meeting on child labor, traffick ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan