Continuous Efforts Vital To Ensure Price Control: Bilal Yasin

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2024 | 05:57 PM

Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin has said that prices of essential items remained low in the holy month of Ramazan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Punjab food Minister Bilal Yasin has said that prices of essential items remained low in the holy month of Ramazan.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of the supervisory ministry committee of Ramazan Relief Package at Civil Secretariat on Friday.

He said that prices of onion, tomato and potato had been reduced by improving their supply, adding that the government had made sincere efforts to provide relief to the people.

He further said that price control was a continuous effort and teams should remain active in the field in this regard.

Bilal Yasin said that a plan had been prepared to control inflation during last few days of the holy month of Ramazan and prior to Eid-ul-Fitr, adding that special focus was also being given to supply of essential items.

He directed the administration to ensure proper monitoring of prices and supply of chicken, onion, potato, tomato and other essential items.

The meeting was informed that fair price shops would remain operational until 27th of Ramazan.

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that thousands of people were benefiting from fair price shops.

