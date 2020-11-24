UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Continuous Heavy Snowfall Stuck Life In Kaghan And Naran

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

Continuous heavy snowfall stuck life in Kaghan and Naran

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Heavy snowfall coupled with rain Tuesday continued on the third consecutive day in Hazara division where upper parts particularly Kaghan, Naran and Babusar Top have been blocked.

According to the details, famous tourist spot Shugran received 2 feet snow, Naran and Kaghan more than 4 feed during last 24, Thandyani and Galyat received more than one feet and the snowfall would continue till Thursday which was forecasted by the metrology department.

Despite continuous heavy snowfall main Murree road which connects Galyat with Abbottabad, Murree and Kashmir is open for vehicular traffic where snow clearing machinery of Galyat Development Authority (GDA), KP Highways Authority (KPHA) and C&W are clearing the road during the intervals of the snowfall.

C&W is responsible for the snow clearance from the 100-kilometer connecting roads of Galyat and is trying its best to open all link roads, most of the roads are blocked by snowfall or land sliding and people are facing serious issues.

In some areas of Kagan, Naran and Shugran electricity polls and lines have been collapsed owing to the heavy snowfall and people are living without electricity. Mansehra Naran Jalkhad (MNJ) road from Shugran and onward is closed for all sorts of traffic.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snow Electricity Abbottabad Murree Road Traffic Mansehra All From Best Top

Recent Stories

UAE has prioritised talents, intellectuals: Khawla ..

21 minutes ago

Emirates Offers Expanded, Multi-Risk Travel Insura ..

46 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates 3rd phase of Solar ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Indonesia discuss ways to enhance relations, ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

1 hour ago

DIB rings market-opening bell to celebrate listing ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.