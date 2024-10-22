Continuous learning essential for judicial officers: DG PJA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Punjab Judicial academy (PJA) Director General, Justice (retd) Sardar Ahmad

Naeem on Tuesday emphasised the importance of continuous learning for judicial

officers.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the third six-day training course on the

analysis of revenue documents, here, DG Sardar Ahmad Naeem underscored

that judicial officers must stay updated on the latest legal developments to effectively

fulfill their duties, highlighting the significance of the training programme. He noted

that renowned teachers with extensive experience in legal education and training

had been invited to lead the programme. The training course would cover complex

topics such as the analysis of revenue records, he added.

Advisor PJA/Director Admin, Hafeez Ullah Khan, Director Program Mansoor Ahmed

Khan, Director Research Ms.

Bushra Zaman, Director Training Ms. Irum Ayaz, and

Senior Instructors of the Academy, including Mehmood Azam, Ms. Ayesha Khalid,

and Muhammad Khalid Khan, were also present on the occasion.

Thirty judicial officers, including civil judges, senior civil judges, and additional district

and sessions judges, were participating in the third batch of training program. The course

would conclude on October 26 and includes a literary session for the participants,

featuring prominent personalities from across the country.

The Punjab Judicial Academy remains committed to providing high-quality training

to judicial officers to enhance their skills and knowledge. The Academy has been

conducting various training programs for judicial officers to improve their performance

and productivity.