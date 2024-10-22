Continuous Learning Essential For Judicial Officers: DG PJA
Sumaira FH Published October 22, 2024 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Punjab Judicial academy (PJA) Director General, Justice (retd) Sardar Ahmad
Naeem on Tuesday emphasised the importance of continuous learning for judicial
officers.
Speaking at the inaugural session of the third six-day training course on the
analysis of revenue documents, here, DG Sardar Ahmad Naeem underscored
that judicial officers must stay updated on the latest legal developments to effectively
fulfill their duties, highlighting the significance of the training programme. He noted
that renowned teachers with extensive experience in legal education and training
had been invited to lead the programme. The training course would cover complex
topics such as the analysis of revenue records, he added.
Advisor PJA/Director Admin, Hafeez Ullah Khan, Director Program Mansoor Ahmed
Khan, Director Research Ms.
Bushra Zaman, Director Training Ms. Irum Ayaz, and
Senior Instructors of the Academy, including Mehmood Azam, Ms. Ayesha Khalid,
and Muhammad Khalid Khan, were also present on the occasion.
Thirty judicial officers, including civil judges, senior civil judges, and additional district
and sessions judges, were participating in the third batch of training program. The course
would conclude on October 26 and includes a literary session for the participants,
featuring prominent personalities from across the country.
The Punjab Judicial Academy remains committed to providing high-quality training
to judicial officers to enhance their skills and knowledge. The Academy has been
conducting various training programs for judicial officers to improve their performance
and productivity.