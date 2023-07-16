Continuous monsoon rains trigger flooding and traffic disruptions in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :The city of Abbottabad and other areas are coping with the aftermath of heavy monsoon rains, as flooding in rivers and streams of the district has disrupted traffic flow and presented severe challenges for residents.

Continuous rainfall has triggered flash floods and sections of the Karakoram Highway (KKH) to be submerged, resulting in vehicular movement restrictions and creating difficulties for the people.

The situation has been worsened by illegal encroachments carried out by land mafias on natural water channels.

Large portions of the streams have vanished due to land grabbing, while encroachments in other areas have significantly narrowed these waterways.

The land mafias persist in occupying key sections of these natural channels, further aggravating the issues related to water drainage.

The critical matter of water drainage requires immediate attention and corrective measures from relevant authorities to restore the proper functioning of natural streams.

Urgent action is needed to remove encroachments and reinstate the original shape of these channels, facilitating the smooth flow of water and mitigating the adverse effects of heavy rains in the future.