Continuous Rain In Parts Of Balochistan Hampers Relief Operation: PDMA

Published August 22, 2022

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority on Sunday said that continuous rain in parts of Balochistan disrupted communication infrastructure and restricted restoration and rehabilitation efforts.

The worst affected districts by incessant rainfall included Sohbatpur, Jaffarabad, Sibi, Chaman, Khuzdar, Pishin, Zhob, Musa Khel, Naseerabad, Jhal Magsi, Lasbela and Quetta.

"Heavy showers caused flash flooding in Sohbatpur and surroundings where FC conducted rescue operations employing boats and shifted affected populations to safe locations, PDMA said, adding reaching a few isolated villages remained to be a challenge.

PDMA in coordination with NDMA, Army, Navy, Air Force, FC and NGOs enhanced efforts to provide maximum relief to the affected people.

Five free medical camps established by FC in Proom, Mand, Mirani, Mashkel and Balnigore areas of Kech continue providing services, Army ran three free medical camps in Uthal, Phore and Naka where 66 patients were treated. Likewise, Islamic Relief Pakistan provided 46 non-food items (hygiene kits and domestic kits) in Khazeena Jamaldini Nushki.

Pedestrian bridge was restored at Chattar by joint efforts of PDMA, FC and DDMA. In Musa Khel, traffic on Durug Road was partially restored.

Traffic on M-8 on Wangu Section remained suspended due to massive land sliding and continuous rain for the last three days while NHA machinery is on standby and will start clearing debris when weather permits.

Traffic remained disrupted on N-25 near Uthal due to heavy flooding under Lunda Bridge while traffic will be restored when water level recedes.

N-30 is still cut off near Khuzdar at Kodak, Ghandhawa-Jhal Magsi Road could not be opened, a detour has been created for light traffic via Panjuk.

Movement on Ghandawa-Nuttal Road amid boggy patches forced locals to use tractors for towing vehicles. In Chaman, cargo route near the taxi stand got damaged, traffic in / out of Pakistan was halted less than those already present in Gurmuk.

In Zhob, next of kin of 15 out of 16 deceased were presented compensation cheques worth rupees one million each from PDMA.

The Federal government has also paid similar compensation to ten families.

