Continuous Snowfall In Galyat Resolves Water Shortages

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Continuous snowfall in Galyat resolves water shortages

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Galyat is experiencing a continuous spell of snowfall on Saturday.

According to Assistant Director of Galyat Development Authority (GDA), Ahsen Hameed, this is the third spell of snowfall of the current season in the region.

Intermittent snowfall in areas including Nathiagali, Khaira Gali, Changla Gali, and Thandiani, as well as other parts of Galyat.

This weather pattern is expected to continue through the night.

Hameed also said that snowfall of up to six to seven inches has been recorded in several areas.

He highlighted that due to the lack of snowfall in previous months, the underground water levels had decreased, leading to difficulties in water access for locals.

However, he assured that the current snowfall will resolve these water shortages.

Despite fewer tourists in the region on Saturday, the GDA’s staff and machinery remain on hand to assist both visitors and local residents with their needs.

