Contraband recovered, nine arrested in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :City police Wednesday foiled three bids of narcotics smuggling to down country and arrested nine drug pushers, police informed.

The smugglers were arrested during checking of vehicles started on a tip off that attempts would be made to smuggle contraband items to Punjab.

During search on Pishtakhara Chowk check post, police recovered 350 gram ICE, six kilogram hashish and one pistol from three separate cars.

Police also arrested nine smugglers who were identified as Ali Murtaza, Mukarram Noor, Anees, Shafiullah, Azmatullah, Waseem, Fazal Naeem, Azmat Noor and Rashid Hussain. Cases have been registered against the arrested and investigation is underway.