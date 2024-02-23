Contraband seized at airport

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A team of Airports Security Force (ASF) seized heroin from a UAE bound passenger at Faisalabad International Airport, on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) A team of Airports Security Force (ASF) seized heroin from a UAE bound passenger at Faisalabad International Airport, on Friday.

The official sources said that a drug peddler identified as Muhammad Irshad had concealed 592 grams of ice heroin in hidden pockets of a bag which he wanted to smuggle to the United Arab Emirates.

The accused has been arrested and handed over to the anti-narcotics force for investigation.