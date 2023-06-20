UrduPoint.com

Contract Addendum Signing On Chashma-V A Major Step Towards Project Execution: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Sumaira FH Published June 20, 2023 | 11:15 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the signing of Addendum to the Contract on Chashma-V on Tuesday was a major step forward towards the construction of project

On Twitter, the prime minister said the Chashma Nuclear Power Plant-V (C-V) would add 1200 megawatt of clean, affordable and reliable nuclear power to the system.

He said the project was part of the government's energy security plan to diversify the energy mix with a focus on ensuring the provision of cheap electricity to the industry and relief to the common man.

"Can't thank Chinese leadership enough for their continued trust in Pakistan and the prosperous future of our people. The project will be built with Chinese investment of $3.48 billion. Despite the inflation since being signed in 2017, China National Nuclear Cooperation did not increase the project cost. Rather, it gave a discount of 750 million RMB (Rs 30 billion) on my request," the prime minister commented.

He said Pakistan-China iron brotherhood continued to deepen and the C-V vital project would add a new facet to that multilayered cooperative strategic partnership.

