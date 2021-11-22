Contract doctors demand regularization of jobs

Young doctors, who were hired during COVID-19 pandemic by Sindh government on contract basis have demanded immediate regularization of their jobs and warned for closing down vaccination centres across province if demands were not fulfilled

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Young doctors, who were hired during COVID-19 pandemic by Sindh government on contract basis have demanded immediate regularization of their jobs and warned for closing down vaccination centres across province if demands were not fulfilled.

They said this while addressing a press conference after holding a protest demonstration outside Hyderabad press club.

Dr Abdul Hameed, Dr Arslan, Dr Roshan Chandio and others said they were discharging duties with dedication since the last two years and provided best possible treatment facilities to coronavirus patients.

They requested the Sindh government to regularize their services through the process of Sindh Public Service Commission or through passage of bills from Sindh Assembly.

They said the provincial government had appointed 1700 doctors, 450 other staff and over 5000 daily wagers to provide medical facilities to patients affected with the coronavirus pandemic.

They threatened to boycott the duties and close down all vaccination centres across the province if their demands would not be accepted.

They also warned to extend their protest movement to provincial headquarters and in case their services had not been regularized they would stage sit-in outside Sindh Assembly building.

Earlier, a group of young doctors also staged a protest rally outside HPC and stressed for resolution of their demands.

While holding banners and placards in their hands, they appealed to the Sindh government and health authorities to accept their just demands.