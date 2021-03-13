UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Contract Employees Be Regularized In Next Cabinet Meeting, Information Minister GB

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 09:35 PM

Contract employees be regularized in next cabinet meeting, Information Minister GB

Temporary employees would be made permanent in the next cabinet meeting, said information Minister Baltistan during a meeting with the delegation of temporary employees here in Gilgit on Saturday

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Temporary employees would be made permanent in the next cabinet meeting, said information Minister Baltistan during a meeting with the delegation of temporary employees here in Gilgit on Saturday.

After successful meeting with Information Minister the delegation postponed their protest on Monday.

On the occasion Information Minister said that detail discussions have been held with Secretary Services, adding that all the secretaries will submit the data of employees within a week and the temporary employees will be made permanent in the next cabinet meeting.

He said that the provincial government was serious enough about the permanent status of temporary employees.

The Secretary Services who was also present during the meeting assured the delegation that all the data would be submitted within a week.

Delegation of employees thanked the Provincial Information Minister Fatehullah Khan and the Secretary Services and demanded an immediate solution to the issue so that their hardships and issues could be sold ass early as possible.

Related Topics

Protest Information Minister Gilgit Baltistan All Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology explo ..

8 minutes ago

Two Young Men Detained in France Over Plotting Ter ..

2 minutes ago

Couple expelled by university after public proposa ..

2 minutes ago

Rs 100 million to be distributed per week to land ..

7 minutes ago

Roglic grabs third Paris-Nice stage win to close o ..

7 minutes ago

Bolivia ex-president Anez arrested in 'coup' probe ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.