Contract employees be regularized in next cabinet meeting, Information Minister GB

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Temporary employees would be made permanent in the next cabinet meeting, said information Minister Baltistan during a meeting with the delegation of temporary employees here in Gilgit on Saturday

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Temporary employees would be made permanent in the next cabinet meeting, said information Minister Baltistan during a meeting with the delegation of temporary employees here in Gilgit on Saturday.

After successful meeting with Information Minister the delegation postponed their protest on Monday.

On the occasion Information Minister said that detail discussions have been held with Secretary Services, adding that all the secretaries will submit the data of employees within a week and the temporary employees will be made permanent in the next cabinet meeting.

He said that the provincial government was serious enough about the permanent status of temporary employees.

The Secretary Services who was also present during the meeting assured the delegation that all the data would be submitted within a week.

Delegation of employees thanked the Provincial Information Minister Fatehullah Khan and the Secretary Services and demanded an immediate solution to the issue so that their hardships and issues could be sold ass early as possible.