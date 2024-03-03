Contract Employees Greeted Chief Minister KP
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2024 | 12:20 PM
SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universities Contract Employees Association (ACUSIA) while welcoming Ali Amin Gandapur as the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has expressed the hope that he would ensure the permanent employment of temporary employees in the government universities of the province.
In this regard, a meeting was held in Peshawar under the Chairmanship of All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universities Contract Employees Association BPS (1 to 16) Jan Alam Khan. In which Peshawar University Contract Employees Focal Person Hameed Khan, Khushal Khan Khattak Karak University, Focal Person Ali Mohammad Jan, Bacha Khan University Charsadda Focal Person Bismillah Jan, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar Focal Person and University Obaidur Rehman, Focal Person of Swabi University, Hussain Iqbal, Focal Person of Malakand University and Focal Person of other universities of the province participated in large numbers.
In the meeting, President Jan Alam Khan and the focal person of the universities of the entire province welcomed and wished Ali Amin Gandapur for being elected as the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It was demanded to fulfill the promise made to the contract employees of the universities.
APP/sob/ijz/1105
