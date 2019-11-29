UrduPoint.com
Contract Of 238 Punjab Institute Of Neuro Sciences Employees Extended For One Year

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 08:34 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :As many as 238 employees from grade 1 to 15 of the Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences (PINS) got extension in their contract for another period of one year and the administration has also issued office orders in this regard.

Executive Director PINS Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood said that keeping in view the neuro diseases, this institution has great significance not only in Punjab or Pakistan but in the region.

He promised that the contract employees completing three years term would soon hear good news of regularisation of their services soon.

Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood congratulated all employees who got extension of one year. These employees also thanked the PINS executive director and the administration.

