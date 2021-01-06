Contract of metro bus operations given on inflated rates in past: SAPM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill has said that contract of Metro bus operations was given to a favorite company at inflated rates during the past.

Talking to media here at the sessions court on Wednesday, he said that during the past regime, a Metro bus operator was paid $ 3.80 per kilometer for operations of the buses of Lahore Metro Bus Project whereas the same operator was providing the services at $1.86 per kilometer now without any change in its contractual obligations.

"There is only one difference: now Prime Minister Imran Khan is at the helm of affairs", he added.

He said the same operator filed a defamation suit against him and he had come to attend the proceedings today.

He said that $ 1.94 was being saved on every kilometer now, adding that it was natural to question payment of additional $ 1.

94 per kilometer. He wondered if the extra amount was received by Suleman Shehbaz or someone else. He said the cost of Metro bus operation contract was reduced by 100 per cent after Prime Minister Imran Khan came into power.

Gill said that he would ask his lawyers to seek details of the accounts of the company, besides summoning Suleman Shehbaz in the case. He said that he would keep highlighting misdeeds of the past rulers even if he had to face "cases".

Dr Shahbaz Gill along with his counsel appeared before Additional District and Sessions Judge Zulifqar Ali in connection with a defamation suit.

The court ordered to provide him a copy of the suit and adjourned further proceedings till January 16.

A subsidiary company of Albayrak group had filed suit against the SAPM. Thecompany alleged that Dr Gill damaged its reputation in a media interview.